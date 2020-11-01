Home

Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral & Cremation Service LLC
1284 Broad Street
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
(973) 338-5900
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St Peter's Episcopal Church
Clifton, NJ
Francis X. Allen Obituary

Francis X. Allen, 82, of Bloomfield, N.J., passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2020. Born at home during a snowstorm in Herrick Center, Pa. on Feb. 21, 1938, to the late Vialis (Todd) and Thomas Allen, he grew up on a small farm with a general store and enjoyed hunting and animal husbandry.

Francis attended the Williamsport Institute of Technology and excelled at drafting. He worked his whole career at Bendix/Honeywell in Teterboro, N.J.

Francis (Frank) was a born storyteller, an avid history buff, and the nicest guy you ever met. He was past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 262 Perez and a founding member and president of the United Passaic Organization.

Francis is survived by his wife, Celeste (Nardi) of 58 years; his three children, Francis Allen Jr. (Diane DiBattista), Maureen Allen (Beth Siegrist), and Mary Allen (Eddie Montague); his two grandchildren, Jessica Scorzetti and Alexander Allen-Walden; and his four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Thomas Allen, Glendora Allen and William Allen. He is preceded in his death by his beloved brother, Kenard Allen.

There will be a service at St Peter's Episcopal Church in Clifton, N.J. at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4. An interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.

Services are under the care of Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home.


