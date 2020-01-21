|
After an extended illness, Frank Arthur Balmer, 81, of West Scranton, died Jan. 17 at Allied Skilled Nursing Center. He was the widower of Regina Heffron Balmer, who died May 18, 2019. Frank and Regina would have been married 58 years on July 15, 2019.
The oldest of 10 children, Frank was born in Susquehanna, Pa., to the late Richard and Doris Lattimer Balmer in 1938. The family later moved to Binghamton, N.Y., where young Frank became locally renowned for strength and bravery after risking his life to save a young boy from drowning in the lake at Rockbottom Dam, N.Y. Frank attended Windsor Central High School, where he was a noted athlete and state wrestling champion. Immediately after graduation in 1956, Frank enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he achieved the rank of E4 corporal. He served as a mechanic and truck driver with the Marines until his honorable discharge in 1961. Frank was always clear that he was never an "ex-Marine"; rather, as the saying goes, "once a Marine, always a Marine."
Like his father before him, Frank was absorbed by all things mechanical, and his early jobs included driving city buses and working as a CDL instructor. However, Frank soon realized that his chief interest in life involved driving the big rigs. Thereafter, he drove commercially for a variety of local trucking companies. Eventually he was employed by Road Scholar Transport, Dunmore. He drove for Road Scholar for 25 years, until health issues forced his reluctant retirement in 2013.
Besides big rigs, Frank was interested in fishing, trips to Pittsburgh Steelers games with his buddies, and the Washington Redskins. He especially enjoyed local fishing excursions with his brothers and sons. Of course, Frank enjoyed these excursions the most since he usually caught all the fish. Frank was also an infamous dog whisperer, able to tame the most feral of canines. However, Frank's loyalty was so steadfast that he refused to adopt another dog after his beloved Chipper died in 1991.
Frank was proud of his large, extended family and was very loyal to them. He was devastated by the untimely deaths of his brothers, Russell and Larry Balmer, as well as his sister, Lorraine Torres. Frank is survived by his siblings and their families, Jeannie Balmer (Binghamton), Helen and Dan Devine (Binghamton), Harold and Jeri Balmer (Dickson City), Richard and Heather Balmer (Plymouth, Ohio), Mark Balmer and Susan Munley (Archbald), Ronnie and Ann Marie Balmer (Archbald), and Bobby Balmer (Nikiski, Alaska).
Frank is mourned by his five children and their spouses, Frances and Wade Shepherd (Olyphant), Patrick and Ann Marie Balmer (Scranton), Marie and Michael Keenan (Clarks Summit), Christopher and Melissa Balmer (Allentown), and Matthew and Sarah Balmer (Toronto, Canada). Frank will be greatly missed by his 10 grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Friends may call Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. A blessing service will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a military burial at Cathedral Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Frank's name to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton. Send online condolences to [email protected]
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020