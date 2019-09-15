|
|
Frank A. Cimini, a full-time and emeritus member of the faculty of The University of Scranton for over 77 years, died Wednesday morning at his home in Dunmore.
Born in Scranton on October 20, 1914, he was the son of Giuseppe and Maria Ferraioli Cimini. Frank was married to the former Dorothy Musso, who died in 1979.
His education in the local public schools was delayed by childhood illness, so that his graduation from Scranton Central High School was not until 1934. A year later he entered what was then Saint Thomas College and graduated in 1939 after it had become known as the University of Scranton.
Frank was a proud member of his high school class and in his retirement he enjoyed planning and organizing reunions with his classmate and friend, Herbert Barton, most notably their 65th Reunion in 1999. He likewise had been an active alumnus of the University of Scranton. Although he was not able to be present at Reunion 2019 this past June, it did signify his 80th college class reunion. A number of his classmates became his lifelong friends, including his brother-in-law, Anthony Musso, his faculty colleague, Dr. Martin Appleton, and his pals, Victor Bilotta and attorney Tony Lawrence. In 1989 he received the Alumni Society's "Frank J. O'Hara Award" in recognition of distinguished achievement in University of Scranton service. Between 1989 and 1992 he was a member of the Alumni Board of Governors.
From 1939 to 1942 Frank was a substitute teacher in the Scranton School District and was associated with his parents in the operation of their successful restaurant and bar in West Scranton. He would continue his affiliation with Cimini's Cafe until the business was sold in 1972, assisting his brother, Albert, in its management. His innovation was a charcoal grill in the front window. It was a popular venue for college parties and family receptions. It became a gathering place for supporters of Mayors Jim Walsh and Gene Hickey.
While waiting to be named to a permanent teaching position in the city schools, he was encouraged by Frank J. O'Hara to join instead the faculty at the University of Scranton. He was appointed on February 1, 1942, during the tenure of the Brothers of the Christian Schools. He was there when the first Jesuits arrived on campus. Teaching Spanish grammar was his specialty. Frank eventually would chair the Department of Modern Languages, known now as the Department of World Languages and Cultures.
In 1953 he received a Master of Arts degree from Fordham University. He pursued post-graduate work at Saint John's University and studied summers in Mexico. He traveled by train to Saltillo in 1958 and went to Mexico City in 1968, where he attended the Ibero-Americana University with his colleague and good friend, Dr. Juan Zela-Koort. In the summer of 1969 he researched language arts in Spain, staying in Madrid and Barcelona and making excursions to Avila, Granada, Segovia and Toledo. He used that travel opportunity to pay a short visit to Italy, stopping in Rome and Florence and returning to Spain via Milan and Monte Carlo.
Frank enjoyed working with his students, who referred to him as "Senor Cimini." He was moderator of the Spanish Club (the Loyolans) which was known for its annual Spanish Fiesta, held off campus at either the Hotel Casey or Hotel Jermyn. He brought his students to New York City and led a number of intersession trips to Mexico City and Acapulco. In 1971 he and his wife led a group to Portugal.
Frank was a recipient in 1962 of the "Pro Deo et Universitate" medal for 20 years of faculty service. At the time of his death he had been a member of Pro Deo for over 57 years. He was named "Educator of the Year" by the University of Scranton Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa in 1977. Upon his retirement from full-time teaching in 1985, he assumed Professor Emeritus status. Frank continued to teach Spanish and Italian on a part-time basis for another decade. In 1992 he was awarded the Ignatian Medal for being a distinguished colleague in Ignatian Education from 1942. Additional recognition came in 2001, when Father Joseph M. McShane, S.J., as President, and Mr. Louis DeNaples, as Chair of the Board of Trustees, oversaw the University's conferral upon him of the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa.
Perhaps the greatest honor given Frank Cimini with regard to his academic career occurred in 1997, when his years of service to the University of Scranton were recognized by former Governor of Pennsylvania and United Nations Ambassador William W. Scranton and his wife, Mary, who as part of their One Million Dollar pledge to The University's "Campaign for Scranton" designated that $100,000 be for an endowment in Frank's name supporting the foreign languages collection of the Weinberg Memorial Library. This bequest became a reality in 2017 and their gift is the basis of the Frank A. Cimini World Languages Collection.
Upon hearing of his failing health, a recent faculty retiree was prompted to write that Frank Cimini represented so much of the best of the Scranton spirit and that he was an inspiration for living the good life of a devoted teacher and colleague. Indeed, Frank made close connections with those at The University and many, now deceased, remained his fast friends well into retirement, - Lou Aebischer, Pete Carlesimo, John McLean, Tim Scully, Joe Zandarski and, especially, Richard Bourcier, just to name a few.
From the time of his marriage in 1941, Frank Cimini was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Church until its closing and later Saint Paul of the Cross Parish in South Scranton.
Frank was a life member of the Victor Alfieri Society, with its club rooms just north of the site of his former family restaurant. He belonged to the Dante Club until the time of its dissolution, where he enjoyed his retirement Friday nights playing cards. He looked forward to his visits to Mount Airy Casino.
He was a New York Yankees baseball fan for 95 years, following the team's great players from Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig to Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge. He often recalled being 9 years old and listening to a baseball game on the crystal radio set built by his older brother, Chester.
Frank Cimini was president of the Scranton Prep Fathers Club in 1965-1966, enjoying the company of his friends who were fellow Prep dads like Bob Keating and Joe Rydzewski. Frank had been a longtime member of the Purple Club. He served as the organization's president in 1966-1967. Along with Jerry Gilroy he worked to bring in a record number of memberships. In 1992 he received the "Outstanding Service Award" for his support and dedication to the Purple Club. Frank also belonged to UNICO National and, in 1995, he was named "Man of the Year" by the Scranton Chapter. He subsequently became a charter member of the new Keystone Chapter and, on the occasion of his 100th birthday in 2014, it bestowed upon him an Extraordinary Member Recognition certificate.
In addition to his parents and wife, Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Evans (Herschel); and brothers, Chester (Letitia), Albert (Florence) and Raymond; his nephews, Chester Cimini, Jr. and Anthony F. Musso, Jr.; and his dear close friend of many years, Mrs. Gloria Sottile.
Surviving are his daughter, Mary Frances; and his son, Joseph F.; his sister-in-law, Irma Cimini; nieces, nephews and cousins; and his dear and close friend, Rosalind P. Joyce.
The family would like to thank his old friend and former University colleague, Dr. Harry Strickland, for his steadfast concern for Frank on a daily basis. Gratitude also is extended to Dr. Cynthia Oleski and to Dr. Giovanni Ramos for their excellent care through the years and, especially, during Frank's last days. The family thanks as well the many nurses and aides whose skill and compassion provided so much comfort to him. You know who you are and you were very much appreciated by Frank.
There will be no public viewing or calling hours. All of Frank Cimini's family and friends are invited and will be welcomed to participate in a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 16, at Saint Paul of the Cross Parish, in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Avenue, Scranton, Pa., celebrated by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The University of Scranton, Scranton, PA 18510, designating the Frank A. Cimini World Languages Collection, or to the Purple Club, 1 Frank Way, Scranton, PA 18504, or to the donor's favorite charity.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019