Frank Barry, 91, born in Carbondale, Pa., died Oct. 8, after several hospitalizations and declining health. Frank was being well cared for by very kind staff members over the last three years, first in Forest City, Pa., Personal Care and then after a hospitalization, in Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center in Peckville, Pa.
Frank was the only child of Emile and Rose Burke Barry of Carbondale, Pa. He was predeceased by his lovely wife, Johanna. While they did not have children, Frank and Johanna were very supportive of both their extended families. They lived most of their life together in New Jersey, where Frank worked many years for Sears Roebuck and Co. After retirement and the loss of his wife, Frank moved back to the area of his childhood, with a home near Carbondale, in Clifford. Frank was a veteran, having served two years on active duty in the United States Army.
He is survived by many cousins living in different parts of the country and by friends and neighbors from his long life. Everyone who knew him was aware of his lifelong love of classic cars and the fact that he had, over the years, quite a collection of mostly Mercedes and Audis. Although many recall a very sharp Ford T-Bird in his youth! He enjoyed going to car shows with his friends. He loved animals. He and Johanna always had dogs and for a number of his later years he had cats and his dog, Pepper, a spaniel, went everywhere in the car with him. Frank will be missed.
Frank was very supportive of many charitable organizations. If so desired, memorial contributions may be sent to donor's favorite charity in Frank's name.
His family will hold a private interment at a later date.
