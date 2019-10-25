|
Frank Chapchuk, 89, of Dunmore, died Wednesday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife, Grace Ferraro Chapchuk, died Nov. 20, 2015. The couple had been married for 61 years.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Fedor and Catherine Kawluk Chapchuk, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School and Temple University Technical Institute where he received a degree in engineering. Before retirement, he worked for Link Flight Simulation. He was also a United States Army veteran and served during the Korean War.
Surviving are sons, David, Scranton; and Frank, Virginia; a sister, Olga Kurisko, Dunmore; nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Washburn Street and Fillmore Avenue, Scranton. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a Panakhida service at 4:30 p.m. by Mitred Archpriest Basil Micek.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 25, 2019