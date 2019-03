Frank E. Clemonts Sr., a resident at the Gardens of Green Ridge, and formerly of Dover, Del., died Wednesday after a lengthy illness. His wife of 66 years is the former Willie Beatrice James.Born July 4, 1932, in East Orange, N.J., he was the son of the late Levi and Sarah Clemonts. Frank was a United States Air Force veteran serving active duty from 1952 until 1956. Before his retirement, Frank was employed in law enforcement in Essex County, N.J. He was of the Christian faith.Frank and his wife enjoyed traveling the world and enjoying the many diverse cultures they encountered. He will be dearly missed by his loving family.Also surviving are his children, Frank E. Clemonts Jr., Dickson City; and Pamela L. Clemonts, Plainfield, N.J.He was also preceded in death by his brother, Levi Clemonts Jr.Private services were conducted at the convenience of the family.Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.