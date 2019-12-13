|
Frank E. Neyman, 98, formerly of Dickson City, died Saturday at the home of his son, Rick, in Dupont. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Wanda Tadeus. She died Aug. 18, 2017.
Born in Dickson City, son of the late John and Helen Neyman, he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of Dickson City High School and he attended the University of Scranton. He had been employed by A&P supermarkets for 40 years, and later with AAA of Northeast Pa. for 15 years. He was a member of the Kingsbury Lodge F&AM Masons, Olyphant. Frank served with the United States Navy during World War II, and during the Korean War as a physiotherapist.
Frank was a kind, generous, compassionate man who lived by a strict moral code. He was an avid coin and stamp collector, and he was an educated investor. He will be missed by his family and friends.
His family would like to thank the staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their exceptional care and kindness.
Surviving are three sons, Richard and wife, Jackie, Dupont; Allen Neyman and wife, Karen Lefkowitz, Rockville, Md.; and David Neyman and wife, Lisa Werner, Linesville, Pa.; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Susan Neyman; and eight brothers and sisters.
The funeral with military honors will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City.
Friends may call Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., at the funeral home. Masonic services will be conducted by members of the Kingsbury Lodge 466 at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019