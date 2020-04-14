Home

Frank "Fedge" Farrence

Frank "Fedge" Farrence Obituary
Frank "Fedge" Farrence, 93, died Sunday morning at home. His wife is the former Dolores "Dodie" Phelps. They would have been married 70 years in May.

A Unites States Navy veteran of World War II, Fedge was the son of the late Frank and Eva Pryslipska Farrence. A graduate of West Scranton High School, he was employed by the Scranton Housing Authority before retirement.

He was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral.

Frank met everyone he encountered with a smile. He had an extraordinary way of looking at the world and everyone in it through the lens of caring and kindness.

Surviving also are two daughters, Pamela Maiolatesi and husband, Richard, of Peckville; and Wendy Farrence, at home; one son, Jamie Farrence, Brick, N.J.; one grandchild, Justin Harries, of Browns-Mills, N.J.; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, Charles and John; and three sisters, Ann Kelly, Mary Shevak and Kay Katz.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements, Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020
