New Comer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
North Syracuse, NY 13212
315-214-0400
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank Frick Obituary
Frank Frick, Liverpool, N.Y., formerly of Dunmore, died Sept. 13 at his home.

Born July 7, 1953, he was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Francis Frick; mother, Eleanor Astolfi Frick; and his brother, Allen (Peewee) Frick.

Surviving members are sister, Peg Nelson and husband, Tom, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother, Perry Frick, Dunmore; brother, Bob Frick and wife, Julie, Dunmore; two children, Frank Frick Jr. and wife, Crystal, of Liverpool; daughter, Chrissy Frick, of Mattydale, N.Y.; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was a wonderful man with a kind soul and a love for life. His contagious laugh would light up a room of people within seconds. He was a lifelong and avid Minnesota Vikings fan, NASCAR fan and he enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends.

Friends may call today from 2 to 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 705 N. Main St., North Syracuse, NY 13212.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 20, 2019
