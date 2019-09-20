|
|
Frank Frick, Liverpool, N.Y., formerly of Dunmore, died Sept. 13 at his home.
Born July 7, 1953, he was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Francis Frick; mother, Eleanor Astolfi Frick; and his brother, Allen (Peewee) Frick.
Surviving members are sister, Peg Nelson and husband, Tom, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother, Perry Frick, Dunmore; brother, Bob Frick and wife, Julie, Dunmore; two children, Frank Frick Jr. and wife, Crystal, of Liverpool; daughter, Chrissy Frick, of Mattydale, N.Y.; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was a wonderful man with a kind soul and a love for life. His contagious laugh would light up a room of people within seconds. He was a lifelong and avid Minnesota Vikings fan, NASCAR fan and he enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends.
Friends may call today from 2 to 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 705 N. Main St., North Syracuse, NY 13212.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 20, 2019