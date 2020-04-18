|
|
Frank "PopPop" Salitsky, 95, died at home on April 15 of natural causes. His wife of 61 years, Anna Mae, preceded him in death on Nov. 7, 2015.
Born and reared in Childs, he was affectionately known by many there as "the mayor." His parents were Joseph and Eva (Script) Salitsky. At the start of World War II, when he was 17, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. A member of "the greatest generation," he then served in the Pacific theater and was present at the battle of Iwo Jima. When he returned from the war, he briefly worked in the railroad industry while also serving in the 109th Infantry Division of the Pennsylvania National Guard. He survived the well-publicized train accident while being transported to Ohio to be deployed for the Korean conflict. He served overseas in Germany during that conflict. He returned home and eventually settled in at the Hoffman, and then Chamberlain Ammunition Plant in Scranton, where he spent his career, ultimately serving as chief union steward for the Machinists and Aerospace Union. For many years, he and his wife were part-owners of Sandar Dress Co. in Jermyn and ANA Fashion in Olyphant, both dress factories.
He was predeceased by a sister, Ann Donlon; and three brothers, John, George and Mike Salitsky. He is survived by sisters, Mary Persico and Marge Martin (husband, George); and sister-in-law, Tillie Salitsky.
PopPop and MaeMae dedicated their lives to raising their five children, and he was a devoted grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and great-uncle, loved by all. His legacy will live on through his daughters, Patricia and husband, Dean Collins, Jefferson Twp., and their children, Richele Pica (husband, Robert) and John Michael (wife, Johanna); and Susan and husband, Neal Davis, Scott Twp, and their children, Casey, Mike, Sarah and Corey; sons, Francis "Butch," Carbondale, and his daughter, Rachel; Robert and wife, Karyn, Carbondale, and their children, Mollie, Bob and Bryan; and Joe and wife, Rose, Mansfield, Massachusetts, and their children, Ava and Madisyn; and great-grandsons, Colton and Aiden Pica.
Although he was of Russian Orthodox faith, he faithfully attended Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church with his wife and made sure his children had a Catholic education.
A funeral and private ceremony with interment will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's memory to the Carbondale YMCA, or with any random act of kindness in his name.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 18, 2020