Frank "Saf" Gilgallon, 82, of Archbald died Saturday, Sept. 7, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was the widower of Arlene Lane Gilgallon, who died in 2008.

Born in Archbald on Oct. 12, 1936, son of the late John and Carmel Tigue Gilgallon, he was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and was a member of its Holy Name Society. He was a United States Army veteran and retired service manager for Scotch Motors, Carbondale, and was a former sales manager for Pompey Dodge, Clifford.

Surviving are a daughter, Tammy, wife of Del Baluta, of Greencastle, Pa.; two sons, Marty, husband of Roseann Gilgallon, of Jermyn; Brian Gilgallon, of Archbald; a brother, Robert Gilgallon, of Archbald; five grandchildren, Marni, Meaghan and Ryan Baluta, Marlena Coleman and Mark Fanucci; and two great-granddaughters, Gabriela and Gianna Coleman.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine Polkowski and Mary Alice Mackrell; sisters-in-law, Joyce Gilgallon, Mary Ellen Lane and Rosemary Caljean; brothers-in-law, Tom Polkowski and Robert Mackrell; and nephew, John Polkowski.

Donations can be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart or the .

The funeral will be Saturday 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, Pa. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.

Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019
