Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Illuzzi II. View Sign

Frank Illuzzi II died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. His former wife, Donna Illuzzi, preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2017.



Born Sept. 12, 1928, in Waverly, son of the late Francesco Illuzzi and Rose Illuzzi DiPietrantonio, he was a graduate of Dalton High; Keystone College; attended



He was a loving and caring husband who was devoted to his wife, and to caring for her during her recent illness, for two years. A devoted, loving father and teacher to his children, Frank and Nancy, he enjoyed spending time with them, and they with him. He lived life to the fullest, cherished life and enjoyed bringing so much happiness to his family and friends. A true gentleman, always with an extended hand and heart, he also enjoyed fishing, nature time by a fire, rides in the country, listening to music, basketball, golf, football and enjoying meals with friends and family. Other happy moments were being a grandpa to his grandchildren, Jessica, Kelsey and Frankie; and great-grandpa to Sophia and Marshall. He loved trips to watch his favorite teams, Penn State and Steelers, football games. Frank traveled across the United States and also to Italy to visit relatives and retrace the steps of his father and mother. Frank always left a lasting impression to all he met with his genuine kindness. He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.



Frank is survived by a son, Frank Illuzzi III and his wife, Toni, Johnstown; daughter, Nancy and her husband, Charlie VerBryck, Meshoppen; three sisters, Raffela Illuzzi Squier, Bounbbrook, N.J.; Rosemarie Laster, Clarks Summit; Antonette Menning, Clarks Summit; three grandchildren, Jessica, Kelsey and Frankie; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Marshall; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Illuzzi Belson, Loly Mastropasqua, Frances Shupper and Gloria Doggett; two brothers, Guy Illuzzi and Michael Illuzzi.



Family and friends are invited to attend Frank's funeral service which will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.



A viewing for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Triton Hose Company, Tunkhannock.



Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.





Frank Illuzzi II died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. His former wife, Donna Illuzzi, preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2017.Born Sept. 12, 1928, in Waverly, son of the late Francesco Illuzzi and Rose Illuzzi DiPietrantonio, he was a graduate of Dalton High; Keystone College; attended General Motors Institute and Rutgers University; served in the United States military as a member of the U.S. Army Engineers, serving in Belvoire, Va., and in the pacific, including Hawaii, Guam, Saipain and Taiwan. After his military service, he graduated from Keystone College, president of his class and star basketball player, and joined General Motors Corp. as manufacturing manager for 20 years. Active in the community, he was a member of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church and several organizations, including Free and Accepted Masons, Union Lodge 19, charter member, Junior Achievement; Scranton Sports Hall of Fame, northeast chapter; director of the Dalton Shoemaker Cemetery and Countryside Conservancy; board member of Sugar Hollow Residents; co-chairman of Dalton Alumni Association; Keystone Open Golf Committee; Adopt a Highway; president ambassador to regional college and university inaugurations from Keystone College; Keystonian of the year 2001, Keystone College; member of Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Post 3583, Mehoopany; president of the Saturn auto club; and member of the hole-in-one golf club.He was a loving and caring husband who was devoted to his wife, and to caring for her during her recent illness, for two years. A devoted, loving father and teacher to his children, Frank and Nancy, he enjoyed spending time with them, and they with him. He lived life to the fullest, cherished life and enjoyed bringing so much happiness to his family and friends. A true gentleman, always with an extended hand and heart, he also enjoyed fishing, nature time by a fire, rides in the country, listening to music, basketball, golf, football and enjoying meals with friends and family. Other happy moments were being a grandpa to his grandchildren, Jessica, Kelsey and Frankie; and great-grandpa to Sophia and Marshall. He loved trips to watch his favorite teams, Penn State and Steelers, football games. Frank traveled across the United States and also to Italy to visit relatives and retrace the steps of his father and mother. Frank always left a lasting impression to all he met with his genuine kindness. He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.Frank is survived by a son, Frank Illuzzi III and his wife, Toni, Johnstown; daughter, Nancy and her husband, Charlie VerBryck, Meshoppen; three sisters, Raffela Illuzzi Squier, Bounbbrook, N.J.; Rosemarie Laster, Clarks Summit; Antonette Menning, Clarks Summit; three grandchildren, Jessica, Kelsey and Frankie; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Marshall; several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Illuzzi Belson, Loly Mastropasqua, Frances Shupper and Gloria Doggett; two brothers, Guy Illuzzi and Michael Illuzzi.Family and friends are invited to attend Frank's funeral service which will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.A viewing for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Triton Hose Company, Tunkhannock.Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences. Funeral Home Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock

73 West Tioga Street

Tunkhannock , PA 18657

570-836-3321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army General Motors Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close