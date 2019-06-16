Frank J. Blasi, 87, a resident of Peckville, died Wednesday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital. His wife is the former Rose M. Gatti. They had been married for 61 years.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Frank P. and Antonette Salamida Blasi, he was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, and was a graduate of West Scranton High School, where he was vice president of his graduating class. He received his associate degree in business from the Wharton School of Business. He was formerly employed as a controller for A&P, and then for many years he was the general manager of Tom Hesser Chevrolet and BMW. He was a member of UNICO Scranton Chapter and in 2014 he received the UNICO Presidential Award. He was also a member of the Victor Alfieri Club and he was a Korean War United States Army veteran. He was a longtime subscriber to Broadway Theatre League of NEPA and he was a 30-year season ticket holder for the Scranton RailRiders and before his illness, he and his wife rarely missed a game. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother; his grandson was the light of his life. Frank will be deeply missed.



The family is grateful to his caregivers, especially Debbie and Bernice and the nurses on 2W of Moses Taylor Hospital.



Also surviving are his daughter, Annette Blasi-Strubeck, Dickson City; and his son, attorney Frank Blasi, Peckville; his grandson, Alexander Strubeck, Dickson City; and nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Ann Buckley, Victoria Blasi, Sally Buckley, Anthony Blasi, Rose Sillner, Caroline DeRiggi and Dominick Blasi.



The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, to be celebrated by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, pastor. All are asked to go directly to the church Wednesday morning. Interment, private at the convenience of the family, Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka section.



Friends may call Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m. A UNICO memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. As Frank deeply felt that no one should go hungry, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., 18503; or to the donor's favorite charity. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.





Published in Scranton Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary