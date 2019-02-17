Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank J. Bomba. View Sign





Born Aug. 9, 1932, in Archbald, the son of the late Frank and Stella Muschal Bomba, he graduated from Mayfield High School and later served in the United States Army National Guard. Before retirement, he had been employed by Lane Construction Co., Meriden, Conn.



Frank was very energetic, right up until his passing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and especially enjoyed the outdoors.



He is also survived by a son, Frank Bomba, Scranton; three stepchildren, Edward Fenwick and wife, Cheryl, Gouldsboro; Joseph Fenwick and wife, Dianna, Clarks Summit; and Elizabeth VonStorch and husband, Timothy, Scott Twp.; a granddaughter, Nina Bomba; two sisters, Alice Cerminaro and husband, Anthony, Jermyn; and Sally Kutch, Newton Lake; a brother, Edward Bomba and wife, Frances, Jermyn; numerous nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Julie Minehardt and Virginia Terpack; and a brother, Stanley Bomba.



A Catholic blessing service will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Cremation will follow.



Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.



To share condolences and photos with Frank's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at

