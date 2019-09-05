|
Frank J. Fifer, 93, of Simpson died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born in Simpson, he was the son of the late Hilary and Juila Herbut Fifer. He was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson, and served in the Navy during World War II. Frank also later served with the Air Force. He retired from U.S. Steel, as an iron worker for 31 years. Frank was a member of the Paciga VFW Post 4712, Simpson, where he was a past commander.
Cooking and fishing were his two favorite hobbies and he enjoyed his dog, Tiny.
Frank is survived by a sister, Margaret Oakley, Binghamton, New York; two nieces, Margaret Murray and Cathleen Pfaffenbach; two nephews, Joseph and James Slodki; and his caregiver, Ann Marie Scalzo.
He was also predeceased by his longtime companion, Catherine (Kay) Scalzo.
A military honors funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Simpson.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 5, 2019