Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Frank J. Leschinski, 81, of Clarks Summit, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Selemba) Leschinski, to whom he was married for more than 50 years.

Born April 1, 1938, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Stanley and Helen (Orlevitch) Leschinski. He graduated from Dickson City High School and honorably served his country in the United States Army.

Frank worked as a forklift operator for many years at Panel Prints in Old Forge. He enjoyed raising and racing homing pigeons and loved all kinds of animals. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife, Frank is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Rich) Foley, South Abington Twp.; sister, Delores Laniewski, Dickson City; grandchildren, Megan and Andrew Foley; great-grandchildren, Logan and Liam; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Leschinski; and sisters, Caroline Maxwell, Romayne Romanowski and Charlotte Roshak.

The family will receive relatives and friends Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. A funeral liturgy will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Interment, with military honors, Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp. For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve Frank and his family.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 2, 2020
