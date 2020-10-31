Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Frank J. Moulder Obituary

Frank J. Moulder of Scranton died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at home.

The third of four children, he was born in West Chester, Pa., the son of the late Frank T. and Alice Moulder. He spent time in West Chester, San Diego, Calif., and Clarks Summit, Pa., before finally settling down in Scranton, Pa.

Frank graduated from West Chester University with a degree in history education. He was an avid sports fan all of his life who was a huge fan of the Phillies and Eagles. He encouraged his daughters to be active, from softball, to mountain biking, to dance class. He taught them that they could do anything they wanted to do and believed that even the most tumultuous hills were made possible through stubborn persistence.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sarah (Norwalk, Conn.) and Kathleen (Scranton); his cat, Fred (Scranton); two sisters, Bonnie A. Moulder Sitarik (Kendall Park, N.J.) and Joan Lake (Phillipsburg, N.J.); and four grand-cats, Ace, Daisy, Rosey, and Bowser. He was predeceased by his sister, Karen Konsur (Jackson, Pa.).

Arrangements and onsite cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


