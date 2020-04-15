|
Frank J. Novobilski Jr., 84, of Throop, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, at Green Ridge Care Center, Scranton. His beloved wife of 57 years is Susan Seifring Novobilski. The couple married on Oct. 13, 1962.
Born May 11, 1935, in Whites Crossing, he was the son of the late Frank and Elizabeth Martzen Novobilski, a graduate of Fell High School and Lackawanna Junior College, and a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an accounting supervisor at Owens-Illinois Inc., Pittston.
Frank proudly served four years with the United States Coast Guard, crossing the Arctic Circle aboard the CGC Westwind. He attained the rank of yeoman second class.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his many afternoons spent in a boat or on the ice with fishing partner, William Rebar, a special man and friend who was like a son to him. Frank was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is also survived by a daughter, Lisa Widenor (David Ross), Dickson City; a grandson, his pride and joy, Ryan Widenor, Dickson City; two sisters, Dorothy Plevyak, Scott Twp., and Patricia Hill and husband, Richard, Hawley; as well as nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Novobilski; and three sisters, Margaret Smith, Catherine Schuman and Amy Plevyak.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Green Ridge Care Center for their wonderful care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in his honor to the .
Due to circumstances surrounding our community, and keeping everyone's health in mind, the funeral arrangements will be private under the care of John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Please send online condolences to [email protected]
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2020