Frank J. Stone, Lake Ariel, died Tuesday at the Green Ridge Home. His wife of 56 years, Helene M. Stone, died Jan. 29.



Born Dec. 1, 1933, in Scranton, he was the son of Margaret O'Connor Stone and was raised as a son by his uncle, Frederick Wagner. After graduating from St. Paul's High School in Scranton in 1951, where he was a member of the track team, he worked for a short time at the Catholic Youth Center followed by employment with the Delaware and Lackawanna Railroad. In 1961 he received an appointment to the Fire Department of the city of Scranton. After 25 years of employment, he retired in October 1986.



Frank was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was especially fond of cowboy movies and classic country music and had a large collection of Western memorabilia, books and CDs. He took great pride in his property at Lake Ariel. He and his wife Helene loved antiquing and much of their house was decorated in furniture and items they purchased during their antiquing excursions. He was especially proud of his Irish heritage.



Frank is survived by a half-sister, Annmarie Bernardi (Richard), Portsmouth, R.I.; stepsons, Fred Brudzin­ski, Bear Creek; and Ronald Brudzinski, Scranton; a cousin, Robert P. Wagner, Scranton; and a stepgranddaughter, Janel Brown (James), Tunkhannock.



Thanks for their compassionate care of Frank to the nurses and staff of VNA and VNA Hospice, the Green Ridge Home, Sacred Heart Hospice and Sinclair's Home Care Registry. A special thanks to Kathy Metschulat and her daughter Miranda for their attentive care and love.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



Friends my call the day of the funeral at the church from 10 until the time of the Mass.



Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.



To share a memory or to leave your condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton.

