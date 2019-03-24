Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank J. Zimowski. View Sign

Frank J. Zimowski, 62, Gibson Twp., died Friday morning at home. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, the former Patricia Ann Congdon.



Born April 6, 1956, in Carbondale, the son of the late Frank and Dolores Nilsson Zimowski, he was self-employed in the slate roofing business for many years.



He enjoyed watching old movies and was a big fan of the Three Stooges and Laurel and Hardy. He was a loving husband and a wonderful father. Patty, whom he fondly called "Sweets," and his son, Jake, meant the world to him.



He is survived by a son, Jake Bidgood and companion, Justine, Carbondale; a sister, Dorothy Haza, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Steven Zimowski.



A private memorial service will be held at a future date.



Arrangements by Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.



