Frank J. Zimowski, 62, Gibson Twp., died Friday morning at home. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, the former Patricia Ann Congdon.
|
Born April 6, 1956, in Carbondale, the son of the late Frank and Dolores Nilsson Zimowski, he was self-employed in the slate roofing business for many years.
He enjoyed watching old movies and was a big fan of the Three Stooges and Laurel and Hardy. He was a loving husband and a wonderful father. Patty, whom he fondly called "Sweets," and his son, Jake, meant the world to him.
He is survived by a son, Jake Bidgood and companion, Justine, Carbondale; a sister, Dorothy Haza, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Steven Zimowski.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
Arrangements by Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2019