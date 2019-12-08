|
Frank John "Burns" Miletta, Jr., 66, of Old Forge, died Dec. 5 at Geisinger Advanced Medicine Hospital, Danville. Frank was born March 24, 1953, in Taylor, Pa.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Frank Miletta, and brother, John Thomas Miletta. Frank is survived by his mother, Margaret (Panek) Miletta; sisters, Maria Miletta Chobany and husband, Andrew Chobany, of Richardson, Texas; Carolyn Miletta Kohut and husband, John Kohut, of Plano, Texas; Regina Miletta of Honesdale, Pa.; and sister-in-law, Marit (Raquel) Cabuyoc Miletta of the Colony, Texas; his devoted nieces and nephews, Stephen Serniak and wife, Amanda, of Lompoc, Calif.; Larissa Chobany-Ricci and husband, Josh Ricci, of Great Mills, Md.; Deanna Miletta of Honesdale; Brandon Miletta and wife, Faith, of Honesdale; and Shanna Miletta of the Colony; and great-nephew, Theodore (Theo) Ricci, of Great Mills.
Frank was a member of St. Michael R.C. Church in Old Forge, and graduated from St. Michael's Parochial School. He was a graduate of Old Forge High School, class of 1971, and attended Hunter College in New York City, majoring in music. He returned to Old Forge in 2002 to care for his mother after having lived in Dallas, Texas; Santa Monica, California; and Renton, Washington.
Frank retired from Honeywell in 2002 and Tobyhanna Army Depot in 2015. Frank was a loving and dedicated son, brother and uncle and a friend to whoever he met. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hiking, fly fishing and star gazing. He tied flies under the moniker "Springbrook Flies" and amassed a very intricate collection of flies for fishing. Frank was truly a kind and generous son, brother, uncle and caretaker. Rest in Peace.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, to be celebrated by the Rev. John Polednak, pastor. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Old Forge.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Those wishing to attend the funeral are asked to go directly to church. Please visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019