Frank Kirby, age 87, died peacefully in Allied Services Hospice Center surrounded by his family on Jan. 11.
He was born in Scranton, Pa., on Jan. 27, 1932. He was the son of the late Ambrose and Irene Mackin Kirby.
A graduate of West Scranton High School class of 1949, he also attended Johnson School of Technology and the University of Scranton.
He was a United States Air Force enlistee, serving four years (1951-1955) during the Korean War, attaining the rank of staff sergeant before his honorable discharge. He was also selected to participate in the Collier County Honor Flight Mission on Sept. 17, 2016.
He was employed many years with Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. and Fruehauf Trailer Corp. in managerial positions. He retired full time to Florida in 1991.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Ann Kelley; and by his brother, Harry Kirby,
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jackie Reilly Kirby; sons, Frank Kirby and Heather, Jack Kirby, Jeff Kirby and Kim, Burt Reilly and Denise; daughters, Ellen Haag and Bob, Terri Golden and Paul, Jackie Babin and Brian; grandchildren, Ryan and Corey Kirby, Paul and Patrick Golden, Lyndsie Carey, Tal-Reese Fleming, Christine and Amanda Crowley; and a great-grandson, Paul Golden.
He was an active member of St. Ann's Basilica of Scranton, where he was baptized, confirmed and married.
He enjoyed his weekly poker games and playing doubles tennis while residing in Estero, Fla.
The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to Allied Hospice and Palliative Care, Dr. Michael Turock and Dr. Pius Ochieng for the wonderful care Frank received.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
The family will receive friends at St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504, at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020