Frank Klassner, of Dickson City, Pa., entered into eternal rest on March 5, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after 90 vibrant years of life. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine (Kunat) Klassner, with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage on Oct. 2, 2018.



Born in Scranton, on July 17, 1928, he was the son of the late Frank and Bertha (George) Klassner. He graduated from Prescott Elementary School and attended Scran­ton Technical High School. Frank served as a fireman, first class, in the United States Navy, during the closing years of World War II and was honorably discharged in 1948.



He started working as a driller for the Giles Drilling Corp. in 1952, eventually becoming owner and president of the company, from which he retired in 1994. He was proud of the many nationally prominent projects for which he drilled, providing soil data to help ensure construction on good foundations, including the underground pentagon at Fort Ritchie, Md.; the original Tappan Zee Bridge; the Verrazano Bridge; the third tube of the Lincoln Tunnel; and the Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.



Frank served on the Dickson City Borough Planning Commission from 1990 to 1994. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 665, Dickson City. He volunteered for over 40 years at Boy Scout Troop 21; chartered to St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, as assistant scoutmaster, committee chairman and treasurer. Frank and his sons and grandson shared good times together in the troop, and he liked working on troop parties and fundraisers. He also worked for 30 years at the



St. Mary's Visitation Parish Bingo, where he could be found making pizza or selling tickets and chatting with the patrons.



He enjoyed many years of polka dancing, traveling across the U.S., hunting and fishing trips to New York and Canada with family and friends, summer vacations at the family cottage in Lake Kewanee, Fleetville, and trips to Atlantic City and to the local casinos.



He was also predeceased by his brothers, Daniel and Edwin.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Frank Jr., King of Prussia, Pa.; Steven and wife, Tonya, Dickson City, Pa.; grandchildren, Steven Jr. and Madelyn; sisters, Ruth Curtis, Moscow, Pa.; Ellen Alexander, Scranton, Pa.; Beverly Beckwith, Scranton, Pa.; several nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank the Hospice of the Sacred Heart staff for their kindness and help during Frank's stay; and his nephrologist, Dr. John Prior, and his staff for his dedicated treatment for Frank over the years.



The funeral will be held Saturday, March 9, at 9:30 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment with military honors at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery, Dickson City.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop 21, Dickson City; or to St. Mary's Visitation Parish, Dickson City.





601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

