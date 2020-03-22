|
|
Frank Lee Fritts passed away Wednesday, March 18, at the Green Ridge Care Center in Scranton, Pa., after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 80.
Frank worked as a meter reader supervisor for the New Jersey Gas Co. He was in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1962 as an airman second class, serving at the Amarillo Air Force Base in Texas.
Frank was a generous, caring father and grandfather who was always willing to help. He loved traveling, golfing and going to the casinos. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father.
Born in Rahway, N.J., on Dec. 17, 1939, he was a son of the late Paul and Catherine (Campbell) Fritts.
Surviving are his loving family, including a son, Thomas Fritts and his wife, Mara; a daughter, Susan Resnikoff and her husband, Jim; five grandchildren, Julian, Asher, Xander, Violet and Magnus; a brother, Raymond Fritts; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian; and a sister, Catherine Stewart.A private burial will be held at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge Twp., N.J.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2020