|
|
Frank M. Brazill Jr., 54, a resident of South Scranton, died Monday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Ann Marie Lafferty Brazill, Clarks Green, and the late Francis M. Brazill Sr.
He was a member of St. John Neumann Parish, and a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Luzerne County Community College. While at Scranton Central High School, Frank was captain of the football team and captain of the 1984 Dream Game. Until his illness, Frank was employed as a gaming supervisor at Mohegan Sun Casino. He was a member of AOH Division 6, where he formerly was the chaplain. He ran the time clock at Valor Field at Scranton Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Scranton School District's high school football games. He was a devotee of Padre Pio.
The family would like to thank Frank's family caregivers, you know who you are, Dr. Brenda Goodrich of Geisinger, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and anyone who helped Frank during his courageous fight.
Also surviving are two brothers, Patrick J. and Michael E. Brazill, both of Scranton; his sister, Ann E. Hartshorn and husband, Scott, Clarks Summit; nephews, Michael and Jack Hartshorn; aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved rescue dog, Maggie.
He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, John; and a brother, John F. (Buddy) Brazill.
Frank's funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 22, 2019