Frank M. Piemontese, 88, a longtime resident of Pittston, and formerly of Old Forge, died unexpectedly Wednesday at his home. His wife, Nancy Pisano Piemontese, preceded him in death.
Born in Old Forge, on Feb. 21, 1931, son of the late Saverio and Chiarina Iannuzzi Piemontese, he was a graduate of Old Forge High School. Frank served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a retiree of the Tobyhanna Army Depot. Of strong Roman Catholic faith, Frank was a parishioner of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.
Surviving are a daughter, Marilyn Piemontese and husband, Edward Shean, Philadelphia; grandchildren, Jessica Shean and Galen Shean; sisters, Josephine Benson and husband, Paul; and Margaret Krappa, all of Old Forge; a brother, Patrick Piemontese, Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank was also predeceased by an infant son, Francis Piemontese; and brothers, John, Anthony and Matthew Piemontese.
The funeral will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with a Roman Catholic blessing service by the Rev. Joseph Elston. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Victor M. Ferri Funeral Home - Old Forge
522 Fallon St.
Old Forge, PA 18518
570-457-4321
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2019