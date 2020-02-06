|
Frank Mark Malone, 63, of Scranton, and a veteran of both the United States Air Force and United States Army, died Saturday.
Born March 11, 1956, in Carbondale, to the late Frank J. and Katherine E. Gethins Malone, he is survived by a sister, Katherine Borthwick and husband, Gary, of Clarks Summit; a brother, Michael F. Malone and wife, Christine Lau, of Amherst, Mass.; nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of Frank's family with interment in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2020