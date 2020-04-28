|
|
Frank "Turk" Mawn, 73, of Dunmore, died early Saturday morning after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, the former Judy Foley, to whom he had been married for almost 48 years.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth Fanning Mawn. Frank was a 1965 graduate of South Catholic High School and served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Paul's Parish in Scranton. Before retirement, he worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 81 for more than 50 years.
Frank was never one to shy away from hard work and the call of duty. He traveled far and wide throughout his career as an electrician to wherever he was needed. Family was the most important thing in Frank's life. He spent many years cheering his children on in various sports and extracurricular activities. One of his greatest pleasures was watching his sons play football for the Dunmore Bucks. In recent years, he traded his allegiance from the Dunmore Bucks to the Old Forge Jr. Blue Devils while watching his granddaughters cheer. Every year he looked forward to the annual family beach trip and dancing the night away at Seacrets, where he once won the limbo contest. Frank's quick wit and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Also surviving are three daughters, Megan Lindsay and husband, Paul J., Scranton; Bridget Mawn, Raleigh, N.C.; and Katie Zimmerman and husband, Max, Phoenixville; two sons, Patrick and wife, Amanda, Old Forge; and Frank, Dunmore; four grandchildren, Hannah and Michael Zimmerman, and Mackenzie and Molly Mawn; two sisters, Phyllis Davey and husband, James, Clarks Summit; and Elaine Bahara, Elmhurst; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his niece and goddaughter, Susan Davey Christian.
The family would like to thank Dr. Remick, Dr. Liptock and the staff at Hematology/Oncology Associates of Dunmore, and Dr. Peters at NROC Dunmore for their kindness and compassion caring for Frank throughout the course of his illness.
A private graveside service will take place this week in the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. A Mass and celebration of life will occur at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. in Dunmore. To offer an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020