Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home
409 N Main St
Old Forge, PA 18518
(570) 562-1901
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Miles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Miles Obituary
Frank Miles, 58, of Scranton, died Feb. 4 at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness. His widow is the former Karen Bavitz, to whom he was married since on May 6, 1989.

Born in Dunmore, son of the late Salvatore and Marlene Gaetano Miles, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1979. He attended Penn State Worthington, Dunmore, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was a self-employed computer technician and consultant.

The family would like to thank the whole Geisinger family for its fantastic care and kindness.

He is also survived by brothers, Michael and Gary; nieces and nephews, Maura, Michael Jr., Kailey and Katlyn; father-in-law, Robert Bavitz; brother-in-law, Joseph Bavitz; sister-in-law, Barbara Benczewski and her husband, Phil; cousins, Rich Intoccia, Dave Ferrese, Jan Intoccia; John Ferrese and companion, Eddie Aston.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge.

Friends may call Sunday, 11 a.m. until the time of service. The family requests no flowers.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -