|
|
Frank Miles, 58, of Scranton, died Feb. 4 at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness. His widow is the former Karen Bavitz, to whom he was married since on May 6, 1989.
Born in Dunmore, son of the late Salvatore and Marlene Gaetano Miles, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1979. He attended Penn State Worthington, Dunmore, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was a self-employed computer technician and consultant.
The family would like to thank the whole Geisinger family for its fantastic care and kindness.
He is also survived by brothers, Michael and Gary; nieces and nephews, Maura, Michael Jr., Kailey and Katlyn; father-in-law, Robert Bavitz; brother-in-law, Joseph Bavitz; sister-in-law, Barbara Benczewski and her husband, Phil; cousins, Rich Intoccia, Dave Ferrese, Jan Intoccia; John Ferrese and companion, Eddie Aston.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Friends may call Sunday, 11 a.m. until the time of service. The family requests no flowers.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020