|
|
Frank "Sonny" Milewski Jr., 73, of Jefferson Twp., passed away Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family after a short, courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his companion, Barbara Woodward.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank J., Sr. and Minnie Simon Milewski and attended Scranton schools. Before retirement, he was employed in his family business, Keyser Valley Auto Wreckers.
Sonny was a hard worker and dedicated to his job. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and especially enjoyed visiting his granddaughter, Milana, every Thursday. He loved going to the YMCA in Dunmore and would do anything for anyone in need. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Also surviving are his children, Frank III and his companion, Kim Birtell; and Paul and his companion, Chrissy Stapleton, all of Scranton; Andrew, New York; and Tyler Marie Milewski, Texas; grandchildren, Abygaile, Gavin and Milana; brothers, Michael and wife, Bertha, Jefferson Twp.; and Robert and wife, Diane, Sterling Twp.; numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral will be Wednesday morning celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Manuele at St. Joseph's Melkite Greek Catholic Church, West Scranton. Interment, Sacred Heart Cemetery, West Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Melkite Greek Catholic Church, 130 N. St. Frances Cabrini Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.
Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020