Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Funeral
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
St. Joseph's Melkite Greek Catholic Church
West Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Milewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank "Sonny" Milewski Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank "Sonny" Milewski Jr. Obituary
Frank "Sonny" Milewski Jr., 73, of Jefferson Twp., passed away Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family after a short, courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his companion, Barbara Woodward.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank J., Sr. and Minnie Simon Milewski and attended Scranton schools. Before retirement, he was employed in his family business, Keyser Valley Auto Wreckers.

Sonny was a hard worker and dedicated to his job. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and especially enjoyed visiting his granddaughter, Milana, every Thursday. He loved going to the YMCA in Dunmore and would do anything for anyone in need. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Also surviving are his children, Frank III and his companion, Kim Birtell; and Paul and his companion, Chrissy Stapleton, all of Scranton; Andrew, New York; and Tyler Marie Milewski, Texas; grandchildren, Abygaile, Gavin and Milana; brothers, Michael and wife, Bertha, Jefferson Twp.; and Robert and wife, Diane, Sterling Twp.; numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral will be Wednesday morning celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Manuele at St. Joseph's Melkite Greek Catholic Church, West Scranton. Inter­ment, Sacred Heart Cemetery, West Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Melkite Greek Catholic Church, 130 N. St. Frances Cabrini Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.

Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -