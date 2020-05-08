|
Frank Natale, 65, of Clarks Summit, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020, after an illness. His wife of 43 years, love of his life and best friend is Arlene (Lefchak) Natale.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Frank and Alice Fitzpatrick Natale, Endwell, N.Y.
Frank graduated in 1972 from Scranton Central High School, and Broome College, Binghamton, N.Y., with a degree in civil technology.
Prior to his retirement, he was a plumber and proud member of Pipefitters and Plumbers Local Union 524 for more than 35 years.
Frank was a great person, and a devoted husband, son, brother, and friend to many.
His best friends, the "Grant School Boys," were still a huge part of his life and support system, and shared many happy memories.
He was an avid Eagles, Yankees and Penn State fan. Frank was also a great cook. He enjoyed golf, casinos, and many wonderful trips within the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean, most recently. His favorite trips were with his beloved wife and friends to Siesta Key, Fla., and Isla Verde, PR.
Frank took pride in all he did. He enjoyed taking care of his home, lawn, and visits to Foley's and Grambo's pools in the summer. His philosophy was to "Always do the right thing" and he did. His kindness, smile and charm will be deeply missed by all that knew him. He absolutely loved his wife, family and friends, and lived a wonderful life.
Also surviving are sisters, Ann Marie Courtney (Ed) and Alice Norkaitis (A.J.); brothers, Anthony Natale and Thomas Natale (Nicole), all of Endwell, N.Y.; brothers and sisters in-law, George and Arlene Lefchak, Virginia, and Dan and Colleen Lefchak, Allentown; several nieces and nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Frank's memory may be made to the Friends of the Poor, 950 Pear St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020