Frank P. Vassallo, 81, of Lenox Twp., died Tuesday at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehab Center, Carbondale. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Jane Obst.
Born Oct. 10, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Santoro and Lucille Laginestra Vassallo. Frank was a graduate of Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School, Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a retired self-employed machinist. He was of the Catholic faith and was a train enthusiast and amateur radio operator.
He is also survived by a son, Michael Vassallo, Thornhurst.
Private funeral services will be held Friday from Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2020