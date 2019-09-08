|
Frank Pasco of Scranton passed away on Sept. 4. He was born on Jan. 30, 1938, to the late Frank Pasco and Beatrice Kelly Pasco.
Prior to retiring, he worked for over 20 years as a cook at Frank's Lunch in downtown Scranton. He loved to watch the news and football. He enjoyed drinking soda and black coffee. He remained active throughout his life, exercising daily and walking in the mall regularly. He was also a fighter, both figuratively and on occasion literally. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him, the impression he left lasts a lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Sandra, Jacqueline and Brenda; a sister, Christine; and his brothers, Michael and Bobby.
Frank is survived by his siblings, Joyce and John; his daughters, Debra, Diane, Edith and Francine; his grandchildren, Kylie, Brian, Katelynn, Willow, A.J., Breeanna, Forrest, Kyle and John; and his great-granddaughters, Nevaeh and Aiyanna.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Peckville Assembly of God, 3364 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Blakely. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019