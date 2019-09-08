Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Peckville Assembly of God
3364 Scranton-Carbondale Hwy
Blakely, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Pasco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Pasco


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Pasco Obituary
Frank Pasco of Scranton passed away on Sept. 4. He was born on Jan. 30, 1938, to the late Frank Pasco and Beatrice Kelly Pasco.

Prior to retiring, he worked for over 20 years as a cook at Frank's Lunch in downtown Scranton. He loved to watch the news and football. He enjoyed drinking soda and black coffee. He remained active throughout his life, exercising daily and walking in the mall regularly. He was also a fighter, both figuratively and on occasion literally. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him, the impression he left lasts a lifetime.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Sandra, Jacqueline and Brenda; a sister, Christine; and his brothers, Michael and Bobby.

Frank is survived by his siblings, Joyce and John; his daughters, Debra, Diane, Edith and Francine; his grandchildren, Kylie, Brian, Katelynn, Willow, A.J., Breeanna, Forrest, Kyle and John; and his great-granddaughters, Nevaeh and Aiyanna.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Peckville Assembly of God, 3364 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Blakely. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Scranton.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now