|
|
Frank Piechocki, 86, of Nicholson, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility with his family by his side.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Holland Piechocki, who passed in 1994. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this year. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Frank is survived by his sons, Frank Piechocki and wife, Elaine, of Springfield, Mo.; and Greg Piechocki and wife, Trisha, of New Milford; his daughters, Jennifer Melore and husband, Vincent, of Scranton; and Carrie Iacavazzi and husband, Peter, of Scranton; grandchildren, Gage, Emma, Abby and Carter Piechocki, of New Milford; Michael Piechocki and wife, Anne, of Springfield, Mo.; Toni Lynn Piechocki, of Spingfield, Mo.; Jena Ketten and husband, Gary, of Peckville; great-granddaughter, Madaliene, of Peckville; Peter Iacavazzi III, of Scranton; Paul Iacavazzi, of Meshoppen; and great-grandson, Vincenzo, of Throop; and nieces and nephews.
Born in Scranton on May 4, 1933, he was the son of the late Marion Jerome and Carrie Piechocki. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Nicholson. Prior to his retirement, he was a longtime truck driver for over 35 years. He also drove for McCarthy part time. Frank was a proud Republican and a longtime member/supporter of the NRA. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed spending time cleaning and polishing his guns and reloading his own ammunition. He also loved horses and attended many horse shows with his daughter throughout the years. His greatest love was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was best known for being very outspoken and telling it like he saw it, over a good cup of coffee, of course. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
The family would like to extend its sincere thanks to all of the nurses, doctors and staff at Allied Skilled Nursing facility who cared for Frank during his stay, and a special thanks to Bob Drake Jr. for keeping Frank engaged in good conversation when being transported to dialysis.
A memorial blessing service will be held Friday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
The family will receive friends from 6 until service time. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 3, 2020