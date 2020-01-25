|
Frank R. Kirlin, 83, of Baylor's Lake, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife, of more than 62 years, is the former Shirley A. Gallo.
Born in Scranton on Feb. 28, 1936, he was the son of the late Frank C. and Freda Brownell Kirlin.
Frank graduated from Moscow High School in 1953. He spent three years in the United States Army, serving in France from 1959 to 1961 and Fort Stewart, Ga., from 1961 to 1962. He was a 50-year member of the Local 489 Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Union. A 50-year member of Baylor's Lake Association, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and working on house projects.
Surviving is a son, Ronald Kirlin of Baylor's Lake.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with Pastor Paul Fields officiating. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery, Dunmore. Friends may call Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 25, 2020