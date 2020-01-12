|
Frank S. Foley, 87, of Madison Twp., died Friday at Allied Hospice following a lengthy illness. His wife, Pauline Walsh Foley, died April 4, 2019.
Born Sept. 21,1932, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Molnar) Foley. Frank was educated in the Dunmore schools and was a United States Army veteran. He was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Prior to his retirement, Frank was employed by Ferranti Beer Distributors of Scranton for many years.
Frank was an avid Boston Red Sox and Washington Redskins fan. Frank was a kind and gracious man who will be dearly missed by his family.
Surviving are his daughters, Karen Saxe and husband, Bill, of Taylor; and Cathy Foley of Dunmore; his brother, James Foley and wife, Andrea, of Jessup; his grandchildren, John and wife, Alicia; and Kerry, Michael, Sara and Zachary; three great-grandchildren, Landon, Brielle and Casen; his stepchildren, Larry Walsh of Boonesboro, Md.; Gary Walsh of Clarks Summit; Barbara Blackburn of Raleigh, N.C.; and Linda Kutyna of Clarks Summit; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, John and Robert; and sisters, Ann Marie and his twin, Frances.
A blessing service will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Interment and committal will be at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020