Frank Slota, 83, of Scranton, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born April 27, 1936, in Olyphant, son of the late John and Sophie Novajosky Slota, Frank lived in the Plot section of Scranton for many years. Frank attended Johnson Technical School and was employed for many years by Mayflower Showcase. Frank will be sorely missed by his friends at the Geneva House, where he resided.
Frank's family would like to thank good friend, Joe Sandone, for his friendship and kindness.
Surviving are his sister, Caroline King, of Nicholson; nieces, Peggy Morahan and husband, Bill, Lake Ariel; Vicki Fenton and husband, Mark, Nicholson; and great-niece, Randi Lynn Fenton.
He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ralph King; and his nephew, John King.
Graveside services and rite of committal were conducted privately at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Geneva House, 323 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020