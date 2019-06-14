Home

August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
202-204 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-4064
Frank Victor Scopelliti Obituary
Frank Victor Scopelliti, 67, a resident of Scranton, died unexpectedly Thursday after being stricken ill at home. His wife of 42 years is the former Theresa D'Angelo.

Born in Scranton, the son of the late Frank and Betty Lalus Scopelliti, he was a member of St. Paul's Church and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1970. During the Vietnam war, he proudly served in the United States Army in the military police. He was employed as a district lottery representative for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Frank was a standout athlete in high school in football and track and field. He gave his time to coach young athletes. As a part of local sports history, Frank's submission was chosen as the name for the Red Barons franchise. Frank loved his family, was kind and generous and possessed a great sense of humor. He looked forward every year to trips to Disney with his grandchildren.

Also surviving are his daughter, Dallas Shaw and husband, Harold, Wilmington, Del.; and son, Bryan Scopelliti and wife, Emily, Media; two grandsons, Jamison and Benjamin Scopelliti; two brothers, Robert Scopelliti and wife, Lori, Scranton; and John Scopelliti, Tampa, Fla.; nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Monday from the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by Monsignor Neil Van Loon, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery. All are asked to go directly to church Monday morning.

Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 14, 2019
