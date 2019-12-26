Home

Frank W. Beader, 82, of Dunmore, died Sunday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. His wife is the former Carol A. Kahanic.

Frank was born Jan. 6, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to the late William Henry Thomas Beader and Fanny Van Otten.

Frank was a United States Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He worked and retired from Specialty Records. He had a very large family scattered across the United States. While impossible to have visited everyone as much as he would have liked, he truly treasured the photos that kept him connected to them. Frank had a special air about him. Even more special was his sense of humor and the uncanny ability to make everyone feel comfortable through laughter. His fun will certainly be missed but never forgotten.

He is also survived by his children, Amber Beader, of Hanover Twp.; Nicole Vest, of Atlanta, Ga.; Kevin Vest and wife, Darlene, of Olyphant; Mark Benzon, of Utah; Frankie Barney, Randy Barney, Jerry Barney Jr., Beth Zantowski and a significant number of other children he raised. He is also survived by numerous grand­children, great-grand­-chil­dren, nieces and nephews; and siblings, Jim and Larry Woolman, and Fanny Jenkins.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Ann Soluri; a son, Ed Lynady; and sisters, Ila Johnson and Holly Hopkins.

A blessing service will be held Friday at 5:30 p.m. from the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Cremation will follow and burial will take place at a later date in the Dunmore Cemetery.

Viewing hours will be held Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019
