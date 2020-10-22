Home

Frank W. Blundell, 80, of Tunkhannock, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Geisinger Wilkes-Barre South Hospice. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol Lahmers Blundell.

Born in Akron, Ohio, on June 6, 1940, he was the son of the late Donald and Ida Mae Walthour Blundell.

He was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls School District and furthered his education with a degree from Kent State University.

Frank was a member of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church and prior to retirement, worked as an engineer for Piper Aircraft and Schweizer Aircraft. He was also a licensed commercial pilot who had a love of flying, riding and collecting motorcycles, travel, and reading.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Sherri Aicher and husband, Mark, of South Setauket, N.Y., and Christine Essick and husband, Bruce, of Coatesville, Pa.; and grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, and John Aicher, Zachary and William Essick.

Frank was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Blundell.

Family and friends are invited to attend Frank's funeral service, which will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, with the Rev. Jon Buxton of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church presiding. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Frank's name to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.

