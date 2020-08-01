|
Franklin A. Kellogg, Lake Ariel, passed away Friday afternoon in Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife of 53 years is the former Gloria Jean O'Brien.
Born March 6, 1940 in Saco, Pa., he was the son of the late Bernard and Elizabeth Beavers Kellogg. Educated in Hamlin schools, he went on to work as a heavy equipment operator with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 106 in New York. He was a member of the Hollisterville Bible Church.
Frank lived a full life of love with his family. He spent his time working on cars, going to the auction, and visiting with friends at McDonald's.
Also surviving are a son, Franklin S. Kellogg of Avoca; daughters, Karen Black and her husband, Christopher, of Lake Ariel; and Gloria Banks and her husband, Jeffrey, of Scranton; siblings, Frances Stevens and her husband, Glenn, of Lake Ariel; Carl Kellogg of Hollisterville, David Kellogg of Ledgedale, and Thelma Evarts and her husband, David, of Lake Ariel; his beloved grandchildren, Justin Black, Jordan Banks and Darlene Black; nieces and nephews; in-laws; countless friends.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Chester, Nathaniel and Raymond Kellogg.
All CDC guidelines including facial coverings being worn at all times and proper social distancing will be strictly enforced. Temperature checks will also be given upon entering the funeral home.
Friends may call Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Those attending are asked to pay their respects in a prompt manner in order to allow for social distancing and to allow others to also pay respect.
The family invites anyone who would like to attend the graveside services to gather at the Fairview Memorial Park, 111 state Route 435, Elmhurst, at 12:15 p.m. Services will be officiated by the Rev. William Henwood.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.