Franklin C. Barry Obituary

Franklin C. Barry, 92, of Greentown, died Sunday at home. His wife is the former Christa Skarupke Barry. The couple had been married 52 years.

Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, son of the late Charles and Ruth Charnley Barry, he was a graduate of New York University class of 1951 with a degree in chemical engineering. Before retirement, he was self-employed in sales.

Franklin was a member of Alpine Tilden Tenakill Masonic Lodge 77, Pocono Railroad Society, Southern Wayne Chamber of Commerce and Tranquility Falls Property Owners Association where he was a past president. Additionally, Franklin served as a railway transportation consultant. He was a proud supporter of the ASPCA and many other charitable foundations.

Franklin was a loving and caring husband and father who will be deeply missed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Christa Anne Hunter.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., Village of LaAnna, South Sterling.


Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2020
