Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Fred Chamberlain III Obituary
Fred Chamberlain III, 79, of Scott Twp., Pa., passed away Nov. 28 at Allied Services Hospice, Clarks Summit, Pa., after a long illness.

Born in Burlington, Vt., son of the late Fred Jr. and Elizabeth (Bleau) Chamberlain. He graduated from Burlington High School, then served four years in the United States Air Force. Fred was an avid hunter and fisherman, and spent more than 30 years in his dream job, working for Jerry's Sport Center, until his retirement in 2011.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Priscilla (Shaw), Old Forge, Pa.; three children, Fred IV and wife, Tammy, Coopersburg, Pa.; Spencer, Scott Twp., Pa.; and Christine Giannone, Moosic, Pa. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Elizabeth and Matthew, Moosic, Pa.; and Olivia, John, Gabby and Noah, Coopersburg, Pa.; two brothers, Roger and Bob; several nieces and nephews, and his honorary "brother," Normand Shaw, of Winooski, Vt.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Bart; and sister, Estelle McClellan.

Respecting Fred's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Thomas Hughes Funeral Home, 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to the Factoryville Sportsmen's Club, Lake Winola Road, Factoryville, PA 18419.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 2, 2019
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
