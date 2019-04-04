Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred J. Bittenbender. View Sign

Fred J. Bittenbender, 91, of West Scranton, died Wednesday at Mountain View Care Center with his family by his side. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Ann Brown Bittenbender.Born in Scranton, son of the late Frederick and Maggie Williams Bittenbender, he was a United States Army veteran, having served in World War II . Upon his discharge in August 1947, he went to work at the A&P and was there for 34 years. He continued working for Matthews Wholesdale Drug Co. and the Country Club of Scranton until his retirement. He was a member of Embury United Methodist Church.He loved trains and had a collection of Lionel trains and accessories with some that were up to 70 years old and, every Christmas, would put up a massive display under the tree. He loved watching movies, especially westerns with cowboys, and old serials. He enjoyed reading western stories/novels and doing jigsaw puzzles.In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Nancy, Lori and Jeffrey, all of Scranton; a nephew, Ted Brown and wife, Susan, White House, Tenn.; nieces, Judy Brown, Clarks Summit; and Eleanor Murphy and husband, James, Clarks Summit; and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-greatnephews.He was also preceded in death by sisters, Molvina Canterbury, Ellen Mohr and Beatrice Bradshaw; and brothers, Lewellyn John and Carl Bittenbender.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Mountain View Care Center for the compassionate care given to Fred during his short stay with them; they were truly a blessing.Family and friends are invited to attend Fred's funeral service, Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, with the Rev. Linda Eckersley, Montdale and Jermyn United Methodist churches, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Army.Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.Contributions in Fred's memory may be sent to the , 613 Baltimore Drive, Suite 3, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; National MS Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103; , 721 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or the Embury United Methodist Church, 942 S Main Ave, Scranton, PA 18504.To share memories or express condolences to Fred's family, please visit www.semiancares.com Funeral Home Semian Funeral Home

