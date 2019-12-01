|
|
Fred J. Gentile, 92, of Mount Cobb, died peacefully Thursday at his home surrounded by his family. His wife is the former Simone B. Harris. The couple celebrated 58 years of marriage on Aug. 12.
Born Jan. 27, 1927, in Throop, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Catherine Gentile. Fred was a graduate of Throop High School and was a United States Navy veteran, serving during World War II.
Fred had a great passion for playing baseball. A known pitcher in the area, he played on many teams and was eventually signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates before the untimely death of his mother, combined with injury derailed his dream. However, one of his great joys was watching his children and grandchildren play the game of baseball.
Fred was the owner of the Fred J. Gentile Insurance Agency in Throop for many years. He was a member of St. Eulalia's Church in Roaring Brook Twp. and was an active civic leader. He was a member of the Jefferson Twp. Volunteer Fire Department and a past board member of the National Bank of Olyphant. Fred was past president of the Throop Little League and a member of the Throop High School Alumni Association. Fred was also a member of the Exhausted Rooster Club.
Fred's family would like to thank Dr. Linda Thomas and her staff at the Wright Center, and the staff at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home for their loving care and professionalism. Fred was the kindest, most gentle soul anyone ever met. He loved his family deeply and left an impression on anyone he ever met. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Jeff F. Gentile and wife, Christine, of Jefferson Twp.; Greg F. Gentile and wife, Bridget, of Jefferson Twp.; and Jill A. Jaggars and husband, Randy, of Madison Twp.; nine grandchildren, Maria, Alex and Olivia Gentile; Gabrielle, Madelyn and Max Gentile; and Nicholas, Daniel and Rebecca Jaggars; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Anthony Gentile; and his sister, Frances Gentile, on Feb. 21.
Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Committal services, military honors and interment will be conducted at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 1, 2019