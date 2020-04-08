|
Fred L. Walker, 92, of Cottrell Lake, Union Dale, and formerly of Park Street, Carbondale passed away Saturday, April 4. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eugenia "Wicky" Moon Walker.
Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late John and Louise Beard Walker. He was a member of the Carbondale Trinity Episcopal Church. Along with his late wife Wicky and her mother Marie Moon, he helped prepare the church's dinners: preparing food, serving and delivering meals to those at home. Fred was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during World War II. He was employed as a jouneyman machinist, tool and die maker with National Standard, Carbondale. He retired from National Standard at age 62 and accepted employment with his son Bill at Walker Rehabilitation and Counseling. On his first day of his newfound employment, he inquired of his employer; "what do you want me to do?" His son replied "Dad, go fishing," which he promptly did as well as hunting and other enjoyable activities, which usually meant he was helping a neighbor with a project.
During his life well spent, he was an active member of the Carbondale YMCA and served as its swimming instructor for many years in the late 1950s and '60s. He was a member of the Andrew Mitchell Hose Company 1 and Carbondale Little League Association. With the Little League he managed and coached and was instrumental along with other community-minded individuals to incorporate major renovations to the Little League field at Russell Park, including, a new field, fencing, an electric score board, new dugouts, a two-story building for storage and a concession stand. He was a member of the Carbondale Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons, where he served as master of the lodge and subsequently for many years as its secretary. Fred volunteered at Meals on Wheels as well as other community organizations.
Fred was an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting and fishing. He fished locally but truly enjoyed his annual fishing trip with his brothers, friends and other family members to the Canadian territories of Quebec and Ontario. His hunting adventures took him to Montana, Colorado, Idaho, Virginia, Wyoming and Saskatchewan, Canada.
For the past several years Fred had resided at Forest City Assisted Living Center and for the past month at Forest City Nursing Center. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to all those who appreciated his presence and showed their kindness.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Cindy; and twin sons, Tom and his wife, Dori; and Bill and his wife, Patti. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
As per Fred's wishes, private funeral services were held through the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. A celebration of Fred and Wicky's lives will be held during the summer at Cottrell Lake.
Memorial donations may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 River St., Carbondale, PA 18407; or the Greater Carbondale YMCA, 82 N. Main St., Carbondale, PA 18407.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020