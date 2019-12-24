|
Fred Mitchell, 95, of Scranton, died Friday evening surrounded by his loving family. His wife, Esther, preceded him in death in 2003. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Fred and Elizabeth Mitchell. He was a member of Hickory Street Presbyterian Church. A graduate of Central High School in 1942, Fred also graduated from the University of Scranton in 1956 with cum laude honors.
After graduating from Central High School, Fred entered the United States Army and served in the Pacific Campaign during WWII. Fred was a member of the Anti-Tank Company in the 129th Infantry of the 37th Division and reached the rank of platoon sergeant. Before his honorable discharge in 1945, Fred was decorated with several medals including the Victory Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Philippine Presidential Unit Citation, the Philippine Liberation Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Stars and one Bronze Arrowhead, the Combat Infantryman Badge and a Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster.
Fred spent his entire professional career with Haddon Craftsmen where he held numerous positions. He was awarded Printing Man of the Year in 1977 by the Graphic Arts Club of Northeast Pennsylvania before retiring in 1989. Fred was also a member of UNICO National's Scranton Chapter where he received the Unican of the Year Award in 2002. Fred also enjoyed spending his summers at Lake Ariel surrounded by friends and family.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Joan Mitchell and husband, Charles Fernandes, of Lititz; his daughter-in-law, Lynn Mitchell, of Jessup; his grandchildren, Freddie and Katie Mitchell, of Jessup; stepchildren, Pat Mellen, of Jefferson Twp.; Paul Walsh, of Scranton; many stepgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Esther, Fred was preceded in death by his son, Fred J. Mitchell; his brother, Edward Mitchell; and his parents, Fred and Elizabeth Mitchell.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held by the Rev. David S. Brague at Hickory Street Presbyterian Church at 435 Hickory St., Scranton, this Friday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. Friends and family may call at Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, PA 18434, on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org or Veterans of Foreign Wars at VFW
}());
.org. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 24, 2019