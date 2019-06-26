Fred Roy Weiss, 72, of Madisonville, died Sunday after a lengthy illness.



Born in Scranton on Oct. 16, 1946, son of the late David and Sarah Heller Weiss and graduated from West Scranton High School. Fred was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era and was also an active member of the American Legion Post 274 in Gouldsboro.



He was retired from the Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he also served as a union steward. He was an avid hunter and loved spending time with his brothers.



Surviving are his sons, Sean Rogers, Harrisburg; and Fred A. Weiss, Taylor; grandson, Avery Weiss; three brothers, Kenneth and Terry, Madison Twp.; and Robert, Voluntown, Conn.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his older brother, David A. Weiss; and longtime companion and best friend, Betty E. Kelly.



A memorial service will be held July 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 274, Third Street, Gouldsboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 274, P.O. Box 55, Gouldsboro, PA 18424.



Arrangements entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Fred, visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.





Published in Scranton Times on June 26, 2019