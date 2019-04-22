Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Fred S. Siebecker Jr., 76, Lenox Twp., died Friday at home. His wife of 57 years is the former Barbara J. Hudak. They were married on Sept. 20, 1961.



Born Dec. 8, 1942, in Scranton, the son of the late Fred S. Sr. and Lucille M. Weidow Siebecker, he was a 1961 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, where he was a track and field star. He attended Lackawanna Junior College for three years for business. He then completed a four-year apprenticeship with IBEW Local 81 Scranton Electricians. Fred began his career in his family business with his father, Siebecker and Sons Electrical Contractors of Scranton, for 20 years. He then worked for 25 years at RCA Thomson Electronics, Dunmore, and Coyne Electric for two years before his retirement. He coached his children as they were growing up for the Tripp Park Miss C League, Central City Indians and East Scranton Apollos, both midget football teams, and coached basketball for the Siebecker Chargers and F&T teams at the Boys Club, Scranton.



Fred was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt and Kevin Harvick, WWF, WWE and Broadway shows at the Cultural Center in Scranton. He also enjoyed his trips to the islands and, most of all, Las Vegas with his wife. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Fred's biggest joy in life was spending time with his family and being a part of all of their lives. He will be dearly missed by them and his faithful dog, Boris.



He is survived by five children, Fred S. Siebecker III and wife, Susan, Cleona; Natalie Siebecker, North Franklin, Conn.; Barbara Perri and husband, Jeff, Dunmore; Joi Siebecker and Duane Siebecker, both of Lenox Twp.; 13 grandchildren, Victoria, Alexandria, Julie, Jeffrey, Kelsie, Ashley, Courtnie, Austin Fred, Keelin Ann, Mya Joie, Nicholas, Frederick and Vincent; two great-grandchildren, Jaimin and Langley; a sister, Lucille Pesarchick; two brothers, Allan and Charles Siebecker; an aunt, Trudy Weidow; several nieces and nephews, including Jeffrey and Carl.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Siebecker.



The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Friends may call Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. with a blessing service at 7:30 by the Rev. Cyril D. Edwards, V.E.



To share condolences and photos with Fred's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Fred's name to the True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 State Route 706, Montrose, PA 18801.

Fred S. Siebecker Jr., 76, Lenox Twp., died Friday at home. His wife of 57 years is the former Barbara J. Hudak. They were married on Sept. 20, 1961.Born Dec. 8, 1942, in Scranton, the son of the late Fred S. Sr. and Lucille M. Weidow Siebecker, he was a 1961 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, where he was a track and field star. He attended Lackawanna Junior College for three years for business. He then completed a four-year apprenticeship with IBEW Local 81 Scranton Electricians. Fred began his career in his family business with his father, Siebecker and Sons Electrical Contractors of Scranton, for 20 years. He then worked for 25 years at RCA Thomson Electronics, Dunmore, and Coyne Electric for two years before his retirement. He coached his children as they were growing up for the Tripp Park Miss C League, Central City Indians and East Scranton Apollos, both midget football teams, and coached basketball for the Siebecker Chargers and F&T teams at the Boys Club, Scranton.Fred was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt and Kevin Harvick, WWF, WWE and Broadway shows at the Cultural Center in Scranton. He also enjoyed his trips to the islands and, most of all, Las Vegas with his wife. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Fred's biggest joy in life was spending time with his family and being a part of all of their lives. He will be dearly missed by them and his faithful dog, Boris.He is survived by five children, Fred S. Siebecker III and wife, Susan, Cleona; Natalie Siebecker, North Franklin, Conn.; Barbara Perri and husband, Jeff, Dunmore; Joi Siebecker and Duane Siebecker, both of Lenox Twp.; 13 grandchildren, Victoria, Alexandria, Julie, Jeffrey, Kelsie, Ashley, Courtnie, Austin Fred, Keelin Ann, Mya Joie, Nicholas, Frederick and Vincent; two great-grandchildren, Jaimin and Langley; a sister, Lucille Pesarchick; two brothers, Allan and Charles Siebecker; an aunt, Trudy Weidow; several nieces and nephews, including Jeffrey and Carl.He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Siebecker.The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.Friends may call Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. with a blessing service at 7:30 by the Rev. Cyril D. Edwards, V.E.To share condolences and photos with Fred's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Fred's name to the True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 State Route 706, Montrose, PA 18801. Funeral Home Shifler-Parise Funeral Home

18 Airport Road

Clifford , PA 18413

(570) 222-3100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close