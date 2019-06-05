Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Strausser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick A. Strausser


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frederick A. Strausser Obituary
Frederick A. Strausser, 76, of Gouldsboro, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a lengthy illness. His wife, the former Janet R. Fritz, died Dec. 22, 2011.

Born Dec. 17, 1942, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Warren and Helen Strausser. Before his retirement, Fred was employed in the trucking industry, working for various carriers in the region. He attended the Gouldsboro United Methodist Church.

Fred enjoyed spending time with his family and his many dogs and cats throughout the years. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his sons, Frederick A. Strausser Jr. and wife, Shannon, Covington Twp.; William W. Strausser and wife, Heather, Gouldsboro; and Mark A. Strausser, Gouldsboro; son-in-law, Carl Flowers, Gouldsboro; 11 grandchildren, Mark Jr., William Jr., Shelby, Megan, Adam, Brandon and Nick, Michelle, Diedre, Leonna and Lucas; brothers, Robert Strausser and James Strausser; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Darlene M. Flowers.

Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now