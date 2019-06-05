Frederick A. Strausser, 76, of Gouldsboro, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a lengthy illness. His wife, the former Janet R. Fritz, died Dec. 22, 2011.



Born Dec. 17, 1942, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Warren and Helen Strausser. Before his retirement, Fred was employed in the trucking industry, working for various carriers in the region. He attended the Gouldsboro United Methodist Church.



Fred enjoyed spending time with his family and his many dogs and cats throughout the years. He will be dearly missed.



Surviving are his sons, Frederick A. Strausser Jr. and wife, Shannon, Covington Twp.; William W. Strausser and wife, Heather, Gouldsboro; and Mark A. Strausser, Gouldsboro; son-in-law, Carl Flowers, Gouldsboro; 11 grandchildren, Mark Jr., William Jr., Shelby, Megan, Adam, Brandon and Nick, Michelle, Diedre, Leonna and Lucas; brothers, Robert Strausser and James Strausser; and nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Darlene M. Flowers.



Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.

